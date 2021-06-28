UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Holds 1st Private Audience With Blinken - Holy See

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

Pope Francis Holds 1st Private Audience With Blinken - Holy See

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Pope Francis on Monday received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on his first European tour, the Holy See said.

The private audience lasted for about 40 minutes and took place in a cordial atmosphere, as reported by Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See press office.

"It offered the Pope the occasion to recall his apostolic visit to the United States in 2015 and to express his affection for the people of America," Bruni added.

The US state secretary arrived in Rome on Sunday. Prior to Italy, he had visited France and Germany.

Blinken's predecessor, Mike Pompeo, who visited the Vatican in October 2020, was denied a private audience with the head of the Catholic Church over the Trump administration's attacks on the Vatican's relations with China.

Pompeo had attended the Holy See's Symposium on Advancing and Defending Religious Freedom through Diplomacy at the US embassy where he slammed the unmatched force of China's alleged crackdown on the freedom of religion and called on all religious leaders to find the courage to confront this. This took place at a time when the Vatican was due to extend a landmark agreement with Beijing, which in 2018 put an end to their bitter strife over the bishop appointment regulations.

The Holy See and China have had no diplomatic relations since 1951. The Vatican is the only European country to have official ties with Taiwan.

Related Topics

China France Visit Trump Germany Beijing Rome Bishop Italy United States October Sunday 2015 2018 2020 Church All Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

12 minutes ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

28 minutes ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

58 minutes ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.