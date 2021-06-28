Pope Francis Holds 1st Private Audience With Blinken - Holy See

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Pope Francis on Monday received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on his first European tour, the Holy See said.

The private audience lasted for about 40 minutes and took place in a cordial atmosphere, as reported by Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See press office.

"It offered the Pope the occasion to recall his apostolic visit to the United States in 2015 and to express his affection for the people of America," Bruni added.

The US state secretary arrived in Rome on Sunday. Prior to Italy, he had visited France and Germany.

Blinken's predecessor, Mike Pompeo, who visited the Vatican in October 2020, was denied a private audience with the head of the Catholic Church over the Trump administration's attacks on the Vatican's relations with China.

Pompeo had attended the Holy See's Symposium on Advancing and Defending Religious Freedom through Diplomacy at the US embassy where he slammed the unmatched force of China's alleged crackdown on the freedom of religion and called on all religious leaders to find the courage to confront this. This took place at a time when the Vatican was due to extend a landmark agreement with Beijing, which in 2018 put an end to their bitter strife over the bishop appointment regulations.

The Holy See and China have had no diplomatic relations since 1951. The Vatican is the only European country to have official ties with Taiwan.