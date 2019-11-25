UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Holds Mass Before 50,000 Worshippers In Tokyo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

Pope Francis Holds Mass Before 50,000 Worshippers in Tokyo - Reports

Pope Francis, who is currently visiting Japan, held a mass on Monday in front of an audience of some 50,000 worshippers in Tokyo, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Pope Francis, who is currently visiting Japan, held a mass on Monday in front of an audience of some 50,000 worshippers in Tokyo, media reported.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, the pontiff arrived at the famous city landmark, the Tokyo Dome stadium, after meeting with young people.

The crowd at the stadium, including students from Catholic schools, cheered and waved flags representing the Vatican and Japan.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church spent 20 minutes interacting with the worshippers, kissing small children and waving to the audience, the media outlet reported.

He also prayed at an altar in the middle of the venue as the audience sang a hymn.

Earlier in the day, the pontiff met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in what was the first meeting between a pope and a Japanese emperor since Pope John Paul II met Emperor Showa in 1981.

Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday and visited Nagasaki on the first day of his visit. On Sunday, he made a speech in Hiroshima, where he condemned the use of nuclear energy for military purposes.

The pope is planning to visit the victims of the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster later in the day.

Related Topics

Tsunami Nuclear Visit Young Fukushima Nagasaki Hiroshima Tokyo Japan Sunday Church Media From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, British National Security Adviser ..

15 minutes ago

HRCP condemns NPC bar on journalists' forum

21 minutes ago

Locals contributing in saving GB wildlife bio-dive ..

6 minutes ago

Interpol launches appeal to find femicide suspects ..

6 minutes ago

16 days activism against gender-based violence kic ..

6 minutes ago

Mens movement 'White Ribbon' pledges to resist vio ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.