Pope Francis Holds Mass Before 50,000 Worshippers in Tokyo - Reports

Pope Francis, who is currently visiting Japan, held a mass on Monday in front of an audience of some 50,000 worshippers in Tokyo, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Pope Francis, who is currently visiting Japan, held a mass on Monday in front of an audience of some 50,000 worshippers in Tokyo, media reported.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, the pontiff arrived at the famous city landmark, the Tokyo Dome stadium, after meeting with young people.

The crowd at the stadium, including students from Catholic schools, cheered and waved flags representing the Vatican and Japan.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church spent 20 minutes interacting with the worshippers, kissing small children and waving to the audience, the media outlet reported.

He also prayed at an altar in the middle of the venue as the audience sang a hymn.

Earlier in the day, the pontiff met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in what was the first meeting between a pope and a Japanese emperor since Pope John Paul II met Emperor Showa in 1981.

Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday and visited Nagasaki on the first day of his visit. On Sunday, he made a speech in Hiroshima, where he condemned the use of nuclear energy for military purposes.

The pope is planning to visit the victims of the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster later in the day.