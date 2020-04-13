UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Honors Women's Contribution To Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:14 PM

Pope Francis Honors Women's Contribution to Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

Pope Francis praised on Monday the contribution that women have been making to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Pope Francis praised on Monday the contribution that women have been making to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today I would like to call to mind the efforts that so many women are making to take care of others even during this health crisis," he said during an Easter Monday prayer.

The Argentinian pontiff signed out female doctors, nurses, members of security forces and prison guards and employees in stores providing basic necessities for their contribution.

The pope warned about a heightened risk of violence faced by women "confined to their homes with their entire families, with children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

"

"At times they are at risk of enduring violence due to a living situation in which they bear a burden that is way to heavy. Let us pray for them that the Lord might grant them strength," he said.

The leader of the Catholic Church also proclaimed his "nearness" to countries affected by the pandemic, especially Italy, the United States, Spain and France.

