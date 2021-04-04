Pope Francis in Easter Message Calls for End to 'Scandalous' Wars Raging Despite Pandemic

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Pope Francis used his Easter message on Sunday to call on warring parties across the world to stop fighting and begin rebuilding of their countries, expressing his outrage at arms race and wars unrelenting despite the pandemic.

For the second consecutive year due to the pandemic, the pontiff delivered his Easter address not from the balcony of St. Peter's Square, but from the basilica itself.

"The Easter message does not offer us a mirage or reveal a magic formula. It does not point to an escape from the difficult situation we are experiencing. The pandemic is still spreading, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nonetheless - and this is scandalous - armed conflicts have not ended and military arsenals are being strengthened. That is today's scandal," Pope Francis said after the Easter mass.

He traditionally mentioned conflicts in Syria, Libya and Yemen, as well as the situation in Myanmar.

"May all parties involved commit themselves effectively to ending conflicts and allowing war-weary peoples to live in peace and to begin the reconstruction of their respective countries," the pontiff continued.

Speaking about migrants "fleeing from war and extreme poverty," the Pope of Rome thanked Lebanon and Jordan who have taken in Syrians who fled the conflict in their home country.

"There are still too many wars and too much violence in the world! May the Lord, who is our peace, help us to overcome the mindset of war. May he grant that prisoners of conflicts, especially in eastern Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh, may return safely to their families, and may he inspire world leaders to curb the race for new weaponry," he said.

Addressing the pandemic, the pontiff urged the international community to overcome delays in the rollout of vaccines and facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries.