Pope Francis Institutes Church-Wide Celebration of World Day for Grandparents, Elderly

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Pope Francis has announced the institution of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which will be celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of July, close to the feast of Sts Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.

"Grandparents are often forgotten, and we forget this wealth of preserving roots and passing on [what the elderly have received]," Pope Francis said, as quoted by the Vatican news, in his traditional Sunday address to believers, urging not to neglect them.

The pope added that old age was a gift and grandparents were "the link between the different generation, to pass on to the young the experience of life."