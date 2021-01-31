UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Institutes Church-Wide Celebration Of World Day For Grandparents, Elderly

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pope Francis Institutes Church-Wide Celebration of World Day for Grandparents, Elderly

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Pope Francis has announced the institution of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which will be celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of July, close to the feast of Sts Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.

"Grandparents are often forgotten, and we forget this wealth of preserving roots and passing on [what the elderly have received]," Pope Francis said, as quoted by the Vatican news, in his traditional Sunday address to believers, urging not to neglect them.

The pope added that old age was a gift and grandparents were "the link between the different generation, to pass on to the young the experience of life."

Related Topics

World Young July Sunday

Recent Stories

15th batch of National Reserve recruits to be trai ..

5 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology, Indian Ministry of ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

35 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

36 minutes ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.