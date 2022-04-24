UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Invites Russian Patriarch Kirill To Become 'True Peacemakers'- Russian Church

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Pope Francis Invites Russian Patriarch Kirill to Become 'True Peacemakers'- Russian Church

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) Pope Francis urged Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to become "true peacemakers" for Ukraine together and to pray for each other, the Moscow Patriarchate said on Sunday.

"May the Holy Spirit transform our hearts and make us true peacemakers, especially for war-torn Ukraine, so that as soon as possible the great Easter transition from death to new life in Christ may become a reality for the Ukrainian people who long for a new dawn," the pontiff said in an Easter greeting published on the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

Pope Francis, calling the patriarch a brother, invited him to pray for one another to "bear a credible witness to the gospel message of the risen Christ and to the Church as a universal sacrament of salvation."

"In these days, as we feel the weight of the suffering of the members of our human family, crushed by violence, war, and many injustices, let us again marvel with a grateful heart that the Lord took upon Himself all the evil and all the pain of our world.

He did this for all time and everywhere in the universe by the power of His Cross, committing Himself sonically into the hands of the Father," the message read.

This year, Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter on April 24. As part of Easter week, a festival will be held on the territory of the museum complex of the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces starting Sunday, until April 30.

In his Easter address, Patriarch Kirill called on Orthodox Christians to help those who have suffered as a result of armed hostilities and thanked everyone who has already provided support.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk February April May Sunday Church Christian Family All From Weight

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

21 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

21 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

21 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.