UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Laments Indifference Toward Migrants

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

Pope Francis Laments Indifference Toward Migrants

Pope Francis criticized nationalist and populist governments on Tuesday for building walls to shut out migrants instead of coexisting as a "united-but-not-uniform" people

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Pope Francis criticized nationalist and populist governments on Tuesday for building walls to shut out migrants instead of coexisting as a "united-but-not-uniform" people.

He said the humanity should look toward a future of "living together as a people that is free because it lives in solidarity," according to the Vatican news.

The pope spoke at the opening of a photo show at St. Andrew's Church in Rome, organized by the Jesuit-run Astalli Center for refugees to mark the 40th anniversary of the Jesuit Refugee Service.

The pontiff said in a message to the center that millions of people forced from their homes in the past decades had not found freedom but ended up in the "deserts of humanity" marked by indifference.

Related Topics

Rome Church From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

BOI stress to bring investment ,introduces competi ..

BOI stress to bring investment ,introduces competitiveness in industry: Azfar Ah ..

38 seconds ago
 Fog to engulf a few places over northeast, south P ..

Fog to engulf a few places over northeast, south Punjab

43 seconds ago
 Info minister visits PK-77, assures solution to pr ..

Info minister visits PK-77, assures solution to problems of people

1 minute ago
 No compromise on substandard, expiry foods: Direct ..

No compromise on substandard, expiry foods: Director SFA

1 minute ago
 Two more lose life to corona in Faisalabad

Two more lose life to corona in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 AJK varsity Neelum valley campus to launch tourism ..

AJK varsity Neelum valley campus to launch tourism, hospitality program

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.