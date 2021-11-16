Pope Francis Laments Indifference Toward Migrants

Pope Francis criticized nationalist and populist governments on Tuesday for building walls to shut out migrants instead of coexisting as a "united-but-not-uniform" people

He said the humanity should look toward a future of "living together as a people that is free because it lives in solidarity," according to the Vatican news.

The pope spoke at the opening of a photo show at St. Andrew's Church in Rome, organized by the Jesuit-run Astalli Center for refugees to mark the 40th anniversary of the Jesuit Refugee Service.

The pontiff said in a message to the center that millions of people forced from their homes in the past decades had not found freedom but ended up in the "deserts of humanity" marked by indifference.