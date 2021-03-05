UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Leaves Rome For Historic Iraq Trip: AFP

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:26 PM

Pope Francis left Rome on Friday for a historic trip to Iraq, his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to an AFP reporter aboard his plane

Rome (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pope Francis left Rome on Friday for a historic trip to Iraq, his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to an AFP reporter aboard his plane.

The Vatican has planned a packed three-day programme for the 84-year-old pope, which is intended to bring comfort to Iraq's devastated Christian communities and will mark the high point in his continued outreach to Muslims with a meeting with reclusive Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

