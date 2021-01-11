UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Makes Changes To Code Of Canon Law To Allow More Roles For Women

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pope Francis Makes Changes to Code of Canon Law to Allow More Roles for Women

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Pope Francis has introduced changes to the Catholic Church's Code of Canon Law to approve lay women's rights for more roles, including a right to serve as readers at liturgies and as altar servers, according to the pontiff's decree released on Monday.

The changes have formally approved what has been in practice in many countries around the world for years.

"Lay persons who possess the age and qualifications established by decree of the conference of bishops can be admitted on a stable basis through the prescribed liturgical rite to the ministries of lector and acolyte [an assistant during a religious service]," the canon's new formulation reads, as quoted by the Vatican news, meaning that the previous specification of "lay men" was dropped.

Lay persons refers to people that have not taken a religious oath, such as becoming a nun for women.

The decree, called "Spiritus Domini" (The Spirit of the Lord), was published as a Motu Proprio (official act) on Monday. The relevant changes are made to the first paragraph of Canon 230 of the Code of Canon Law.

