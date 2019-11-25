UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Meets Japanese Emperor Naruhito In Tokyo - Reports

Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:32 PM

Pope Francis Meets Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo - Reports

Pope Francis and Japanese Emperor Naruhito met in Tokyo on Monday, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Pope Francis and Japanese Emperor Naruhito met in Tokyo on Monday, media reported.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, the meeting between the Japanese emperor and the head of the Roman Catholic Church took place at the Imperial Palace and lasted for roughly 20 minutes.

It is the very first time when Emperor Naruhito met Pope Francis.

Moreover, it is the first meeting between the pope and the Emperor of Japan in almost 40 years, since Pope John Paul II met Emperor Showa in 1981.

Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday and visited Nagasaki on the first day of his visit. On Sunday, the pope made a speech in Hiroshima, where he condemned the use of nuclear energy for military purposes.

Pope Francis is planning to visit the victims of the 2011 tsunami and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster on Monday.

