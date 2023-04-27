Pope Francis Meets With Ukrainian Prime Minister in Vatican

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Pope Francis has met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the Vatican to discuss humanitarian assistance and efforts to establish peace in the region, the press office of the Holy See said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Shmyhal and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Rome to attend a bilateral conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which was attended by representatives of about 700 companies and industrial enterprises.

"During the cordial discussions, which took place in the Secretariat of State, various matters connected to the war in Ukraine were highlighted, with particular attention to the humanitarian aspects and efforts to restore peace," the Holy See said in a statement.

The statement added that Shmyhal also met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Shmyhal later told reporters that during the meetings, the parties discussed "(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's peace formula" and "various steps that the Vatican could take to implement it." In addition, the Ukrainian prime minister said that he invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine.

At the end of January, Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said that under the current conditions, Pope Francis would not go to Ukraine, where he had been repeatedly invited by Zelenskyy and other members of the Ukrainian government. Pope Francis said earlier in February that he was ready to meet with leaders of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict.