UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Meets With Ukrainian Prime Minister In Vatican

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pope Francis Meets With Ukrainian Prime Minister in Vatican

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Pope Francis has met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the Vatican to discuss humanitarian assistance and efforts to establish peace in the region, the press office of the Holy See said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Shmyhal and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Rome to attend a bilateral conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which was attended by representatives of about 700 companies and industrial enterprises.

"During the cordial discussions, which took place in the Secretariat of State, various matters connected to the war in Ukraine were highlighted, with particular attention to the humanitarian aspects and efforts to restore peace," the Holy See said in a statement.

The statement added that Shmyhal also met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

Shmyhal later told reporters that during the meetings, the parties discussed "(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's peace formula" and "various steps that the Vatican could take to implement it." In addition, the Ukrainian prime minister said that he invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine.

At the end of January, Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said that under the current conditions, Pope Francis would not go to Ukraine, where he had been repeatedly invited by Zelenskyy and other members of the Ukrainian government. Pope Francis said earlier in February that he was ready to meet with leaders of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Visit Rome January February Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

25 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

1 hour ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.