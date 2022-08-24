UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Mentions Dugina's Death, Decries Wars During Wednesday Audience

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pope Francis Mentions Dugina's Death, Decries Wars During Wednesday Audience

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Pope Francis referred to the death of Russian journalist Darya Dugina as an example of "the madness of war" and the "innocents" who pay its price.

"I think of the violence, of so many innocents who pay the price of this madness: the madness of all sides, because war is madness," the pontiff said during the weekly general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday.

Pope Francis said that his thoughts were with prisoners of war, refugees, injured people and orphaned children both from Ukraine and from Russia.

"I think of the poor girl who was blown up by a bomb under her car seat in Moscow.

Innocent people pay for war. And those who make profit from war and arms trade are criminals," Pope Francis said.

Dugina, the daughter of right-wing political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and named the perpetrator as Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Ukraine Poor Moscow Russia Vehicles Car Price August Criminals Event All From Refugee

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.