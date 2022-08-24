VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Pope Francis referred to the death of Russian journalist Darya Dugina as an example of "the madness of war" and the "innocents" who pay its price.

"I think of the violence, of so many innocents who pay the price of this madness: the madness of all sides, because war is madness," the pontiff said during the weekly general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday.

Pope Francis said that his thoughts were with prisoners of war, refugees, injured people and orphaned children both from Ukraine and from Russia.

"I think of the poor girl who was blown up by a bomb under her car seat in Moscow.

Innocent people pay for war. And those who make profit from war and arms trade are criminals," Pope Francis said.

Dugina, the daughter of right-wing political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow region. She and her father were leaving an event, where Dugin was a speaker, in separate vehicles. The Russian Federal Security Service said on Monday that the Ukrainian intelligence services were behind the murder of Dugina and named the perpetrator as Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk.