Pope Francis, Metropolitan Hilarion Discuss Hungarian Orthodox Diocese in Budapest

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Pope Francis met with Metropolitan of Budapest and Hungary Hilarion and discussed with him the Hungarian Orthodox diocese's life during his visit to Hungary, the eparchy said on Saturday.

"Pope of Rome Francis, who is paying Hungary a pastoral visit, met with Metropolitan of Budapest and Hungary Hilarion. The meeting took place in the apostolic nunciature (Holy See diplomatic mission)," the eparchy's statement read.

Apostolic Nuncio to Hungary Michael Banach also took part in the meeting, the diocese added.

"During the meeting, Metropolitan Hilarion told the pontiff about the life of the Budapest-Hungarian Diocese of the Moscow Patriarchate, its social and educational activities, as well as its cooperation with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Esztergom-Budapest and the structures of other Christian denominations," the statement read.

In commemoration of the meeting, Hilarion presented Pope Francis with four volumes of his six-volume monograph "Jesus Christ. Life and Teachings" translated into Italian.

During Pope's three-day visit to Budapest, his meetings with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Prime Minister Victor Orban, state and church officials, beggars and refuges, youth, university representatives and cultural figures are scheduled, as well as a mass at the square near the Hungarian Parliament Building on Sunday morning.

Pope Francis' visit to Budapest is the fourth official papal trip to Hungary. Earlier, Francis was in Hungary in 2021, and Pope John Paul II visited the country in 1991 and 1996.