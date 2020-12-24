UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Once Again Calls On International Community To Help Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

Pope Francis Once Again Calls on International Community to Help Lebanon

Pope Francis on Thursday once again called on the international community to provide assistance to Lebanon to overcome the dire crisis

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Pope Francis on Thursday once again called on the international community to provide assistance to Lebanon to overcome the dire crisis.

"Let us help Lebanon to stand apart from conflicts and regional tensions. Let us help Lebanon to surmount this grave crisis and resume a normal existence," the pontiff said in a special message sent on Christmas Eve to the Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites, to the President of the Assembly of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops of Lebanon and Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai.

Pope Francis noted that he was troubled to see the suffering of many people, and how Lebanon was deprived of the hopes for peaceful life.

He has repeatedly called on the international community to provide effective assistance to Lebanon.

In early August, the Holy See donated 250,000 Euros ($304,850) to the Church of Lebanon to address the consequences of the blast in Beirut.

In September, Pope Francis called on people to hold a day of prayer and fasting in solidarity with the crisis-hit country.

Lebanon is going through a deep financial and economic crisis, that is having an extreme negative effect on the living standards of the population. The banking system is paralyzed, and the unemployment rate and the number of families living below the poverty line is increasing. This situation has led to a deterioration of the security level in Lebanon, and an increase in the number of robberies and crimes.

Related Topics

Assembly Christmas Beirut Antioch Lebanon August September Prayer Church From

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

37 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

37 minutes ago

Cake-cutting Ceremony held at RCB

14 seconds ago

Iraqi Security Forces Seize 46 Rockets Prepared fo ..

17 seconds ago

Governor Balochistan pays homage to Quaid-i-Azam o ..

19 seconds ago

Newly elected body of PNS took oath

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.