Pope Francis Orders Salary Cuts for Vatican Officials, Cardinals Included, to Save Jobs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Pope Francis on Wednesday announced ordering reduction of salaries of cardinals, high-ranking Vatican officials and clerics to safeguard the current jobs in the Vatican City, the Holy See and related entities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an apostolic letter, the pontiff mentioned the adverse effect of the pandemic on the Holy See and Vatican City State's revenue and stressed the importance of ensuring sustainability and balance of income and expenditure.

"With effect from 1 April 2021 the salary, however denominated, paid by the Holy See to Cardinals shall be reduced by ten per cent (10%) compared to the last salary paid ... As from 1 April 2021, the remuneration [of other superiors], however denominated, net of and excluding the additional remuneration agreed in the relevant contract, paid by the Holy See and the Governorate of Vatican City State to persons classified in salary levels C and C1, shall be reduced by eight per cent (8%) compared to the last remuneration paid," the letter read.

The remuneration of clergymen and members of the Institutes of Consecrated Life or Societies of Apostolic Life will be reduced by 3 percent.

"The reduction referred to in Articles 1, 2 and 3 shall not apply if the person concerned provides evidence that he cannot meet fixed expenses related to his own health or that of relatives up to the second degree. The conditions for the application of this Article shall be assessed annually," the letter added.

Earlier in the month, the Vatican was reported to be low on financial reserves necessary to cover its deficits, urging the faithful to donate so that the church can keep operating.