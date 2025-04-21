Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

(@Abdulla99267510)

ROME: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) Pope Francis, the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at the age of 88.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Vatican, confirmed the news, saying that “At 7:35 am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to his Creator,”.

Pope Francis had been battling a lung condition and pneumonia over the past few months. Despite his health issues, he delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi Easter blessing in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

According to the Vatican, his funeral would be held at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, as specified in his will.

The Vatican paid tribute to Pope Francis and noted that his entire life was dedicated to serving God and the Church.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he became Pope in 2013. He was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to hold the papacy.

Pope Francis would be remembered for his efforts to reform the Church and the papal institution. He was also a passionate advocate for social justice and environmental protection.

Remarkably, he would be the first pope to be buried outside the Vatican.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over Pope Francis’ death, calling it an “irreplaceable loss” for the world, particularly for the Christian community.

“On behalf of the Government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Vatican, the global Christian community, and his admirers around the world,” said the PM.

He praised Pope Francis for spreading the message of love, tolerance and mutual respect during his tenure.

“He inspired billions to embrace goodness and guided humanity toward peace and harmony,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif added that the late pontiff’s conduct served as a beacon not just for Christians but for followers of all faiths.

The PM said, “The late Pope Francis was a symbol of interfaith harmony, peace, and humanity. His Easter appeal for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Palestine, and his call to uphold human rights, reflected his deeply compassionate and peace-loving nature,”.