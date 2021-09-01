Pope Francis Plans to Visit Greece, Cyprus, Malta

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:10 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Pope Francis has unveiled plans to visit Greece, Cyprus and Malta after his apostolic trip to Hungary and Slovakia.

In an interview with Spain's COPE radio station, pontiff said that he would like to travel to small European nations like Albania, which was the first country he visited once he took the helm of the Catholic Church.

"Currently, my schedule has Slovakia, which is followed by Cyprus , Greece and Malta," Pope Francis added.

He also confirmed that he would take part in the COP26 climate conference, which will be held in Glasgow in November.

Pope Francis will make an apostolic trip to Hungary and Slovakia from September 12-15. This will be the Pope's first trip following his hospitalization in July, when he underwent elective colon surgery.

