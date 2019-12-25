UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Prays For Peace In World's Conflict Zones In Annual Christmas Message

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 10:12 PM

Pope Francis Prays for Peace in World's Conflict Zones in Annual Christmas Message

Pope Francis called for peace in the world's conflict hot spots and an end to children's suffering across the globe on Wednesday during his annual "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day message delivered at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Pope Francis called for peace in the world's conflict hot spots and an end to children's suffering across the globe on Wednesday during his annual "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day message delivered at the Vatican.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church made reference to a number of conflict zones, such as the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine during his speech. He stressed that while there is "darkness in human hearts," the world could find comfort from Christ.

Speaking about the Middle East region, the Pope offered prayers for the Syrian people, citing that the ongoing conflict has raged on for almost a decade.

"[World leaders need to take steps] to find solutions to allow the peoples of that region to live together in peace and security, and put an end to their unspeakable sufferings," Pope Francis said, as quoted by the Vatican News website.

The Pope also made reference to the suffering of people in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.

"So many people - struggling but not discouraged - still await a time of peace, security and prosperity," the website quoted the Pope as saying, while commenting on the plight of the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza.

Pope Francis also discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, offering his support to people caught up in the fighting.

"May the Redeemer of the world bring light to beloved Ukraine, which yearns for concrete solutions for an enduring peace," the leader of the Roman Catholic Church said.

The Pope also offered prayers to those caught up in African conflicts. He paid special attention to the ongoing violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, before offering his sympathies to those who suffered religious persecution in Africa, including church missionaries.

"And may He bring comfort to those who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped, and to the victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria," the Pope said.

In his concluding remarks, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church called on the world to take comfort from the fact that Christ was with them through the hardships, and expressed his hope that the world's children could find happiness.

The Roman Catholic Church celebrates Christmas on December 25. Pope Francis delivered a midnight Mass to thousands of Christians in St. Peter's Square early on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Africa World Syria Palestine Ukraine Christmas Gaza Yemen Iraq Bank Mali Burkina Faso Democratic Republic Of The Congo Lebanon Niger Nigeria Middle East May December Church Christian From

Recent Stories

Russian UN Officials Struggle to Get US Visas As U ..

10 minutes ago

Quaid's birthday, Christmas celebrated at Punjab I ..

10 minutes ago

Warsaw to Respond to Putin's Criticism of 1930s Po ..

10 minutes ago

Egypt to Open Competition in January to Determine ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Public Companies to Boost Purchases of Dom ..

19 minutes ago

Nadeem Afzal Chan for making reforms in NAB, prose ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.