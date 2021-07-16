UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis Prays For Victims Of Floods In Western Germany - Holy See

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

Pope Francis Prays for Victims of Floods in Western Germany - Holy See

THE VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Pope Francis on Thursday expressed deep sadness over the deaths and damage caused by the flash floods in western Germany, the Holy See said.

Heavy rainfall and floodwater have crumpled houses in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, killing some 58 people, according to German media. Dozens more are unaccounted for. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz blamed the extreme weather on climate change.

"On Thursday evening, a telegram was sent through the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Franz-Walter Steinmeier.

The telegram says Pope Francis was 'deeply affected' on learning 'the news of the severe storm and floods in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate,'" the Holy See said in a statement.

It added that the pontiff is praying for all those who have been wounded, are still missing, and whose property has been damaged.

Related Topics

Weather Storm German Germany Media All Sad

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

36 minutes ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.