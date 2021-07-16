Pope Francis Prays for Victims of Floods in Western Germany - Holy See

THE VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Pope Francis on Thursday expressed deep sadness over the deaths and damage caused by the flash floods in western Germany, the Holy See said.

Heavy rainfall and floodwater have crumpled houses in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, killing some 58 people, according to German media. Dozens more are unaccounted for. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz blamed the extreme weather on climate change.

"On Thursday evening, a telegram was sent through the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Franz-Walter Steinmeier.

The telegram says Pope Francis was 'deeply affected' on learning 'the news of the severe storm and floods in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate,'" the Holy See said in a statement.

It added that the pontiff is praying for all those who have been wounded, are still missing, and whose property has been damaged.