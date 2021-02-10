UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Prays For Victims Of Glacier Slide In India - Holy See

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Pope Francis Prays for Victims of Glacier Slide in India

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed sadness over the devastating consequences of the disaster caused by a Himalayan glacier breaking and flooding the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, the Holy See said.

"[Pope Francis expresses his closeness to] the victims of a calamity that happened three days ago in the North of India where part of a glacier separated itself provoking violent flooding that devastated the construction sites of two power plants," Vatican said, citing the pope's speech at the Wednesday General Audience.

He added that he was praying for all the victims, including those who passed away, their families and all who were somehow affected by the calamity.

The glacier broke on Sunday, killing dozens of people. Meanwhile, over a hundred others went missing and are currently being searched for by rescue teams.  

More Stories From World

