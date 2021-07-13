Pope Francis Prays for Victims of Nasiriyah Hospital Fire in Iraq - Holy See

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

THE VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Pope Francis on Tuesday expressed deep sadness over the deadly fire at a COVID-19 hospital ward in the southeastern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, the Holy See said.

"His Holiness Pope Francis sends the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all affected by the tragic fire at the Covid isolation ward of the al-Hussein hospital in Nasiriyah.

Deeply saddened, he prays especially for those who have died and for the comfort of their families and friends who mourn their loss. Upon the patients, staff and caregivers he invokes God's blessings of consolation, strength and peace," Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said in a statement.

The Monday night blaze claimed the lives of 92 people. This is the second deadly fire at a COVID-19 ward in Iraq in the past three months.