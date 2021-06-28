Pope Francis Receives Delegation of Constantinople Patriarchate in Vatican - Holy See

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pope Francis received a delegation from the Constantinople Patriarchate headed by Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon at the Vatican on Monday, the Holy See said

The delegation arrived in Rome to commemorate the day of the city's patron saints, the holy apostles Peter and Paul, celebrated by Western Christians on June 29.

During the visit, the delegates also held traditional meetings at the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity. On Tuesday they are scheduled to attend a Mass curated by Pope Francis.

The relations between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches have been on the path to rapprochement in recent years. Last November, the Holy See and the Constantinople Patriarchate resumed the traditional exchange of delegations which was suspended due to the pandemic. The Holy See representatives, headed by Cardinal Kurt Koch, Chairman of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, arrived in Istanbul for the day of remembrance of Saint Andrew the Apostle on November 30.