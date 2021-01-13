UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Receives First Dose Of Pfizer's Vaccine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:05 PM

Pope Francis Receives First Dose of Pfizer's Vaccine - Reports

Pope Francis on Wednesday received his first injection with the vaccine against the coronavirus by Pfizer/BioNTech, sources told Argentine outlet La Nacion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Pope Francis on Wednesday received his first injection with the vaccine against the coronavirus by Pfizer/BioNTech, sources told Argentine outlet La Nacion.

According to the media, the pope is expected to get the second dose in three weeks.

No photos were made during the vaccination.

Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said earlier in the day that the Vatican was launching its vaccination campaign.

