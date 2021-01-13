Pope Francis on Wednesday received his first injection with the vaccine against the coronavirus by Pfizer/BioNTech, sources told Argentine outlet La Nacion

According to the media, the pope is expected to get the second dose in three weeks.

No photos were made during the vaccination.

Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said earlier in the day that the Vatican was launching its vaccination campaign.