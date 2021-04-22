Pope Francis received Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri for a 30-minute personal audience on Thursday, confirming his intention to visit the Middle Eastern country, the Holy See said

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Pope Francis received Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri for a 30-minute personal audience on Thursday, confirming his intention to visit the middle Eastern country, the Holy See said.

Returning from his historic trip to Iraq in early March, the pontiff said that he intends to visit Lebanon soon.

"The Pope wished to reiterate his closeness to the people of Lebanon, who are experiencing a moment of great difficulty and uncertainty," spokesman Matteo Bruni said, as quoted by Vatican news.

According to Bruni, Pope Francis reaffirmed his desire to visit Lebanon and expressed his hope that the country will again become a land of coexistence and pluralism.

Pope Francis has repeatedly urged the international community to help Lebanon. In August 2020, he donated 250,000 Euros ($301,175) to Lebanon's Church. He also initiated the day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon that took place in September.