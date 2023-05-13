UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Pope Francis had a 40-minute audience in the Vatican with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Rome earlier on Saturday, the Holy See said

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Pope Francis had a 40-minute audience in the Vatican with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Rome earlier on Saturday, the Holy See said.

Journalists accredited at the Vatican learned that the meeting took place not in the Apostolic Palace, where the pontiff receives heads of state and government who arrive on official visits, but in the Paul VI Audience Hall, which is usually used for general audiences. A source at the Holy See told RIA Novosti earlier that the visit was private and had been agreed at the last minute.

Zelenskyy and Pope Francis discussed issues concerning the humanitarian and political situation in Ukraine during the 40-minute audience, according to the Holy See press office.

"Both agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts to support the population. The Pope particularly stressed the urgent need for 'gestures of humanity' towards the most vulnerable people, the innocent victims of the conflict," the statement said, adding that the pontiff "pledged his constant prayers, evidenced by his numerous public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace, since February last year.

Pope Francis thanked Zelenskyy for the visit, while the latter responded that it was a great honor for him to meet the Catholic leader. They also exchanged presents, with the Ukrainian president gifting an icon of Our Lady painted on a fragment of a bulletproof vest, while the pontiff gave a bronze sculpture of an olive branch.

It was Zelenskyy's second visit to the Vatican since taking office in 2019. After his first meeting with Pope Francis in 2020, the president stressed he was "inspired by the discussion on peace in Ukraine" and invited the pontiff to Kiev.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

