Pope Francis Removes Spanish Bishop Over Remarks On Homosexuality - Reports

Mon 23rd August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the bishop of Solsona in Catalonia, Xavier Novell Goma, after he said that homosexuality was caused by the absence of a father figure, the ANSA news outlet reported on Monday.

The cleric's notion on the cause of homosexuality was aired in 2017, after which he became persona non grata in the Spanish town. In May 2021, the cleric was also escorted out of a church as he refused to retract his words, causing LGBT activists to protest.

The Spanish bishop, who had already caused controversy with his support of Catalonian independence, has been replaced by Roma Casanova Casanova, the bishop of the Vic Municipality, according to the Italian news agency.

