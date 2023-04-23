UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Renews Calls For End To Violence In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pope Francis Renews Calls for End to Violence in Sudan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Pope Francis on Sunday repeated his calls for an end to hostilities in Sudan, which have already spilled into a second week, urging the flock to pray for the people of the northeast African nation.

"Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan remains grave, and therefore I renew my appeal for an end to the violence as soon as possible and for a return to the path of dialogue. I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters," the pontiff said at the end of his Sunday prayer.

Last Sunday, Pope Francis also expressed his concerns over the events unfolding in Sudan, while calling for a prayer "so that they might lay down their arms, and pick up the path of peace and harmony.

"

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides have agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Related Topics

Army Khartoum Sudan April Sunday Prayer Muslim Government

Recent Stories

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

27 minutes ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

27 minutes ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

27 minutes ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

3 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful p ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful participation at India Steel 20 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.