Pope Francis Resting After 'peaceful Night': Vatican
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Pope Francis was "resting" Thursday after spending a "peaceful night", as he nears three weeks in hospital with pneumonia, the Vatican said.
The 88-year-old had used an oxygen mask overnight for a third time, the Holy See said.
The pontiff was hospitalised on February 14 at Rome's Gemelli hospital with breathing difficulties but is now battling pneumonia in both lungs.
Francis missed the formal Ash Wednesday celebrations in Rome marking the start of Lent, but took part in a blessing in the private suite reserved for popes on the 10th floor of the Gemelli.
Christians across the globe, celebrating Ash Wednesday, prayed for the pontiff's recovery, including in his native Argentina.
Francis, leader of the world's almost 1.4 billion Catholics, has not been seen in public since his hospitalisation, nor has the Vatican issued any photos, although he has published several texts.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From World
-
Osaka says Indian Wells loss 'worst match in my life'6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis resting after 'peaceful night': Vatican6 minutes ago
-
7-Eleven owner announces measures to fend off takeover6 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia's ancient instrument begena healing souls36 minutes ago
-
Liverpool smash and grab stuns PSG in Champions League as Bayern cruise46 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa 2024 profits dive amid strikes, rising costs46 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for defeating terrorism by settling int'l disputes, ending occupation46 minutes ago
-
Trump pauses tariffs for autos as Trudeau call yields no breakthrough56 minutes ago
-
UK pie 'n' mash fans seek protected status for Cockney classic56 minutes ago
-
Trump to welcome crypto elite at White House1 hour ago
-
'Erratic' cyclone creeps towards eastern Australia1 hour ago