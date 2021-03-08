Pope Francis Reveals Lebanon as Next Destination - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Pope Francis, who has just returned from the historic four-day trip to Iraq, told the Sky news Arabia broadcaster that his next visit would be paid to Lebanon.

"My next trip will be to Lebanon," the head of the Catholic Church confirmed, not specifying the date.

The first papal visit to Iraq started on Friday with a focus on preaching religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. It ended with a Sunday mass in Erbil's Franso Hariri Stadium in front of an estimated 10,000 people.

Before returning to the Vatican on Monday, Pope Francis stopped for a moment in Rome's Basilica Papale di Santa Maria Maggiore to pray before the image of Maria Salus Populi Romani.