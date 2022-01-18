UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis' Right-hand Man Tests Positive For Covid

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

The Vatican's top diplomat and adviser to Pope Francis, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has tested positive for Covid, a spokesman for the Holy See said Tuesday

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Vatican's top diplomat and adviser to Pope Francis, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has tested positive for Covid, a spokesman for the Holy See said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old cardinal, who as secretary of state is the Vatican's number two after the pope, was currently in isolation, exhibiting only "mild symptoms," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Venezuelan archbishop, Edgar Pena Parra, the Vatican's deputy secretary of state, also tested positive, but he was asymptomatic, Bruni said.

Both men had been vaccinated.

Pope Francis, 85 and himself vaccinated, frequently meets with Cardinal Parolin, who is considered the pontiff's right-hand man.

Francis has been an avid proponent of vaccination yet regularly appears without a mask during public audiences and does not hesitate to shake hands with the faithful and pose for photographs.

Since January 10, it has been mandatory for all Vatican employees to wear FFP2-type masks.

