Pope Francis, Russian Patriarch Kirill May Meet in June-July - Russian Envoy to Vatican

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A new meeting between Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill and Pope Francis is likely to take place in June or July, Russian Ambassador to the Holy See Alexander Avdeev said on Friday.

"The second meeting of Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill is currently being prepared.

It will most likely be in June-July. The meeting place has not yet been chosen, but as far as I know, there is a good principle for choosing a place: to meet where they suffer, where Christians suffer, first of all," Avdeev said during a seminar in Genoa.