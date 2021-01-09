Pope Francis Says 'Astonished' by Capitol Violence, Condemns Those Involved

Pope Francis said he was left astonished by the events that unfolded on Capitol Hill Wednesday and condemned those involved

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Pope Francis said he was left astonished by the events that unfolded on Capitol Hill Wednesday and condemned those involved.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Canale 5 in an interview set to air on Sunday, the pope said that his astonishment stemmed from his perception of the US as a mature democracy.

"I was left astonished... such disciplined people in democracy ... But such is the reality, and even in the most mature reality there is something that isn't working for people to take a path against the community, against democracy, against the common good," Pope Francis said in a fragment of the interview.

The pontiff went on to say that those involved "must be condemned regardless of their backgrounds."

He went on to say that the display of grievances must serve as a chance for the United States to address the issues and so as to "try and heal."

Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The attack came shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight much harder" to overturn the election results. Five people died as a result of the ensuing violence.