Pope Francis Says COVID-19 Crisis Not Excuse to Exploit Farmworkers

(@FahadShabbir)

Pope Francis during his general audience on Wednesday expressed concern over the exploitation of farmworkers in the Italian countryside amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that everyone's dignity should be respected, including against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Pope Francis during his general audience on Wednesday expressed concern over the exploitation of farmworkers in the Italian countryside amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that everyone's dignity should be respected, including against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

"On 1st May, I received several messages about the world of work and its problems.

I was particularly struck by that of the farmworkers, among them many migrants, who work in the Italian countryside. Unfortunately, many are very harshly exploited. It is true that the current crisis affects everyone, but people's dignity must always be respected," the pope said.

According to the pope, people and the dignity of work should be placed at the center of the world's concern, regardless of the severity of the crisis.

To date, Italy has registered 213,013 COVID-19 cases and 29,315 related fatalities.