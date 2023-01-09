UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis Says Death Penalty Cannot Be Used For State Justice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Pope Francis Says Death Penalty Cannot Be Used for State Justice

Pope Francis on Monday spoke out against the death penalty, condemning Iran for putting the right to life under threat by the harsh sentences it has imposed on some protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Pope Francis on Monday spoke out against the death penalty, condemning Iran for putting the right to life under threat by the harsh sentences it has imposed on some protesters.

"The right to life is ... threatened in those places where the death penalty continues to be imposed, as is the case in these days in Iran, following the recent demonstrations demanding greater respect for the dignity of women. The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported State justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance," Pope Francis said, speaking to the members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See.

The pontiff called for the abolition of the death penalty in the legislation of all countries. According to him, it is unacceptable since it "attacks the inviolability and the dignity of the person".

"We cannot overlook the fact that, up until his or her very last moment, a person can repent and change," Pope Francis added.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the controversial morality police of Amini's death, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Subsequent protests over the next two and a half months turned violent, with rioters attacking clerics, imams of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures, according to Tehran. In addition, two terrorist attacks took place in the country in late October and early November, with attackers shelling groups of civilians and police officers.

The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad. Iranian law enforcement agencies have been carrying out mass arrests of people recruited by the intelligence services of Western countries, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

