Pope Francis said in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday that it is crucial to ease international sanctions against countries struggling to provide the necessary support to their people

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Pope Francis said in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Friday that it is crucial to ease international sanctions against countries struggling to provide the necessary support to their people.

"I also reiterate the importance of reducing international sanctions, as they make it harder for states to provide appropriate support to their peoples," Pope Francis said.

The Pope paid particular attention to the challenges brought about by the erosion of multilateralism and shrinking solidarity among nations, including during humanitarian crises that have become "the status quo.

"

However, the Pope said the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis represents an opportunity for the United Nations to bring about a more "fraternal and compassionate" world.

At the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also called for rolling back of international sanctions.