Pope Francis Says May Appoint Special Envoy For Repatriation of Ukrainian Children

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Pope Francis said on Friday the Holy See was doing its best to facilitate the repatriation of Ukrainian children evacuated to Russia and hinted at the possibility of appointing a special representative to speed up the process.

"The most significant progress that has been made is related to the return of Ukrainian children to their country. We are doing everything in our power to ensure that every family member who demands the return of their children can achieve that. For this purpose, I am mulling the possibility of appointing a permanent representative, who will play the role of a link between the Russian and Ukrainian authorities," Pope Francis said in an interview with Spanish newspaper Vida Nueva.

The pontiff also told the newspaper about the work of Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican's peace envoy for Ukraine.

Last month, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said her employees had facilitated the reunion of 25 children with their relatives living in Ukraine and other countries.

She also stressed that Ukraine had overstated the number of children evacuated to Russia and had misled the international community about Russia's efforts on the reunification.

In June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukrainian children on the Russian territory could return to their parents if such a request was received from them, adding that all the children's Names were known, and no one was trying to hide them, with several dozen of them already returned to their families.

The Financial Times reported in July, citing people familiar with the alleged talks, that Turkey and Saudi Arabia were trying to broker a deal to repatriate children evacuated to Russia from Ukrainian combat zones.