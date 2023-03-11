Pope Francis Says Ready to Travel to Kiev on Condition of Twin Visit to Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) Pope Francis told Argentine daily La Nacion that he was ready to go to Kiev, but only on the condition of going on a similar trip to Moscow.

"I am willing to go to Kiev. I want to go to Kiev. But on condition of going to Moscow.

I go to both cities or neither," the pontiff said.

When told by the reporter that the visit to Moscow was "impossible," Pope Francis expressed the hope that it could be arranged.

In January, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, expressed the hope Pope Francis could visit Ukraine in the near future.