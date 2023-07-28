Pope Francis Says Stands With Italy, Greece as Extreme Weather Plagues Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Pope Francis assured the peoples of Italy and Greece of his support on Friday after a series of storms and fires devastated southern Europe this summer, causing loss of life and damage to property.

In a telegram sent to the top Catholic cleric in Greece by the pontiff's secretary, Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis said he was "deeply concerned by the threat to life and damage caused by the widespread wildfires in various parts of Greece, and beyond."

The pontiff assured all those affected of his spiritual closeness and said he prayed for the firefighters and other emergency personnel battling the blaze.

"It is likewise his hope that the risks to our common home, exacerbated by the present climate crisis, will spur all people to renew their efforts to care for the gift of creation, for the sake of future generations," the message read.

In a separate telegram, Pope Francis asked the Italian cardinal "to be the interpreter of his affectionate proximity" to people affected by storms and fires of the recent days, which he said "highlight the need to make courageous and far-sighted efforts to face the challenge of climate change."