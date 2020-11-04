Pope Francis Says Terrorism Seeks to Compromise Fraternal Cooperation Between Religions

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Pope Francis has condemned the recent terrorist attacks in the French city of Nice and Austria's capital of Vienna, saying that they aim to compromise fraternal cooperation between religions.

On Monday night, six different locations in the Austrian capital of Vienna were simultaneously subjected to gunman attacks, which left five people killed and 17 others injured. The shootings in Vienna come as France is still in shock following several attacks, including in Nice's church in late October.

"In these days of prayer for the dead, we have remembered and continue to remember the helpless victims of terrorism, which is escalating in its cruelty throughout Europe .

.. I entrust to God's mercy the people who have tragically departed and I express my spiritual closeness to their families and to all those who suffer as a result of these deplorable events, which seek to compromise fraternal cooperation between religions through violence and hatred," the pope said, as quoted by the Holy See, during the General Audience.

Wednesday's audience was streamed live on the internet. The pope returned to the online format, used from early March to early September, due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation.