Pope Francis Says World Experiencing 'Famine Of Peace,' Calls For Settling Conflicts

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Pope Francis Says World Experiencing 'Famine of Peace,' Calls for Settling Conflicts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Pope Francis said in his Christmas address on Sunday that conflicts in Ukraine, Syria, Palestine and other parts of the world have brought about "a grave famine of peace" and must be stopped in order to put an end to bloodshed and famine.

"Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace also in other regions, on other theaters of this Third World War ... Let our eyes be filled with the faces of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are living this Christmas in the dark, in the cold, or far from their homes, due to the devastation and destruction caused by ten months of war.

May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering and may He enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons," the pontiff said in his Urbi et Orbi address.

The pope also said that among the "theaters of this Third World War" were Syria, the Holy Land, Israel, Palestine, middle East, Lebanon, Sahel, Yemen, Myanmar, and Iran.

Pope Francis also drew people's attention to the issue of child famine, saying that "huge amounts of food daily go to waste, and resources are being spent on weapons."

