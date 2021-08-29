Pope Francis Sends Condolences to Victims of Terrorist Attack in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) During his traditional Sunday address to believers from the window of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican, Pope Francis said he was deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and sent his condolences to the victims of a recent terrorist attack at Kabul airport.

"I am following the situation in Afghanistan with great concern. I share in the suffering of those who mourn for the people who lost their lives in the suicide attacks last Thursday, and of those who are seeking help and protection," Pope Francis said.

The pontiff noted that at times like this it is important not to discriminate against other religions.

"I ask everyone to continue to assist those in need, and to pray that dialogue and solidarity may lead to the establishment of peaceful and fraternal coexistence, and offer hope for the future of the country," the pope added.

On Thursday, an explosion went off and shots were fired near the Kabul airport, which was overrun by people trying to flee the country after the Taliban (a terrorist organziation, banned in Russia) took over the capital of Afghanistan on August 15. At least 170 people were reported to have died and hundreds more injured. The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia).