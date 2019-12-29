Pope Francis Shares Grief of Somalian People, Calls to Pray for Victims of Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Pope Francis on Sunday called for prayers to honor the victims of the terrorist attack in Somalia, which claimed at least 90 lives, and added that he shared the grief of all those who mourn the deaths of their loved ones.

"Let us pray to the Lord for the victims of yesterday's horrible terrorist attack in Mogadishu in Somalia, where the explosion of a car bomb killed more than 70 people [death toll reached at least 90 people, according to Somali authorities]," Pope Francis said, as quoted by the Vatican news website.

A car bomb exploded on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday. In addition to heavy losses among the civilian population, over 100 people were in need of medical assistance after the attack.

Russia, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, as well as many other nations worldwide, condemned the attack and expressed condolences to Somalia. Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres also slammed the horrendous terrorist act.