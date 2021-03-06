UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Slams 2010 Church Attack In Iraq, Urges Believers To Confront Extremism

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pope Francis Slams 2010 Church Attack in Iraq, Urges Believers to Confront Extremism

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Pope Francis called on believers worldwide on Saturday for unity and peace in defiance of terrorism and extremism, which he slammed as attacks against religion.

On the second day of his four-day visit to Iraq, the pope visited Ur of the Chaldeans, the birthplace of Abraham, who is considered the founding father of Christianity, Judaism and islam, hence their appellation as Abrahamic religions.

"Hostility, extremism and violence are not born of a religious heart. They are betrayals of religion. We, believers, cannot be silent when terrorism abuses religion," the pope said in his Ur address.

Recalling the 2010 terrorist attack on a Baghdad church that killed 50 people, the pope said "their deaths are a powerful reminder that inciting war, hateful attitudes, violence or the shedding of blood are incompatible with authentic religious teachings."

"In today's world, which often forgets or presents distorted images of the Most High, believers are called to bear witness to his goodness, to show his paternity through our fraternity," the pontiff said.

In 2010, terrorists targeted the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad, leaving 48 worshipers, including women and children, and two priests killed.

