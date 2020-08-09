UrduPoint.com
Pope Francis Solicits International Aid For Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

Pope Francis Solicits International Aid for Lebanon After Beirut Explosion

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Pope Francis on Sunday called on the international community to provide aid to Lebanon in the aftermath of the recent explosion in Beirut.

During the Angelus prayer, the pontiff mentioned the situation in Beirut, urging everyone, the Lebanese themselves, first and foremost, to join forces in restoring the country.

"Moreover, I renew the appeal for generous aid on the part of the international community," Francis said.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.

