Open Menu

Pope Francis Suggests Meeting Russia's Patriarch Kirill In Transit Zone In Moscow - Cleric

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Pope Francis Suggests Meeting Russia's Patriarch Kirill in Transit Zone in Moscow - Cleric

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Pope Francis has suggested holding a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in one of Moscow's airports during his transit refueling stop on the way to or from Mongolia in late August-early September, the chairman of the Russia-based World Union of Old Believers, who keeps in regular touch with Pope Francis, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Pope Francis has offered Patriarch Kirill to hold a meeting in one of Moscow's airports during the pontiff's refueling stop in the Russian capital on his way to Mongolia or on the way back on August 31 or September 4, respectively," Leonid Sevastyanov said.

Sevastyanov added that a similar meeting took place in 2016 in Cuba's capital city of Havana.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Havana Cuba Mongolia August September Sunday 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

4 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

49 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

3 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

3 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

3 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From World