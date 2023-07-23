(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Pope Francis has suggested holding a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in one of Moscow's airports during his transit refueling stop on the way to or from Mongolia in late August-early September, the chairman of the Russia-based World Union of Old Believers, who keeps in regular touch with Pope Francis, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Pope Francis has offered Patriarch Kirill to hold a meeting in one of Moscow's airports during the pontiff's refueling stop in the Russian capital on his way to Mongolia or on the way back on August 31 or September 4, respectively," Leonid Sevastyanov said.

Sevastyanov added that a similar meeting took place in 2016 in Cuba's capital city of Havana.