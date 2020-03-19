Pope Francis Suspends All Judicial Activities in Vatican Until April 3 Over COVID-19

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Pope Francis has signed a rescript temporarily suspending all procedural activities at the judicial offices in Vatican City until April 3 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the Holy See press office said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

Effective immediately, the new guidelines provide for "extraordinary and urgent measures" to fight the emergency epidemiological situation caused by COVID-19. The document has a separate article outlining exceptions from the suspended procedural activities with regard to situations requiring urgent judicial decision.

The Vatican reported its first COVID-19 case on March 6 in an attendee of an event held by the Pontifical academy for Life a week earlier.

Despite several other people reportedly being placed in quarantine since, the Holy See has undertaken an extensive set of measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

The world famous Vatican Museums, papal basilicas, archaeological sites and St. Peter's Basilica will be closed to tourists until April 3. The Vatican City-based pharmacy and supermarket, though not closed, must ensure that customers are able to observe sanitary guidelines issued by the Italian government with regard to the minimum allowed distance between people.

Italy itself remains the second largest and fastest growing hotbed of the coronavirus infection. As of Wednesday, it had 28,710 verified cases, including 2,978 fatalities and 4,025 recoveries.