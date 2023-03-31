Pope Francis to Be Discharged From Hospital on April 1 - Vatican

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Pope Francis will be discharged on April 1 from hospital, where he was taken earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchitis, the head of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said on Friday.

"The return of the Pope to the Domus Sanctae Marthae (the pontiff's residence) in the Vatican is scheduled for tomorrow based on the results of the latest tests carried out this morning," Bruni said.

The spokesman added that the pontiff had a good evening yesterday, with the clinical course of his illness being "normal." In particular, Pope Francis had dinner together with doctors, nurses, assistants and gendarmes who helped him during the hospitalization.

In the morning, the pontiff had breakfast, read newspapers and returned to work.

Pope Francis has been experiencing certain breathing difficulties. On Wednesday, he was taken to the Gemelli University Hospital with a respiratory infection to undergo medical examinations. On Thursday, Pope Francis was officially diagnosed with a viral bronchitis. In connection with the pontiff's illness, the Vatican canceled his audiences on Thursday and Friday.