UrduPoint.com

Pope Francis To Be Released From Hospital On Friday After Abdominal Surgery - Holy See

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pope Francis to Be Released From Hospital on Friday After Abdominal Surgery - Holy See

VATICAN CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Pope Francis will be released from hospital on Friday morning after undergoing abdominal surgery last week, Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday.

"Medical staff supervising Pope Francis have confirmed that the Pope will be released from (Rome's) Gemelli Hospital on Friday morning," Bruni said.

The spokesman added that the pontiff's treatment was going as planned, with his lab tests being within norms.

Earlier in the week, Bruni stated that the pope's release was planned "in the coming days.

"

On June 7, the Vatican's press service said that Pope Francis had undergone a laparotomy ” an incision of the abdomen ” and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, and that the three-hour operation had been completed without complications.

Following the surgery, the pontiff's operating surgeon, Sergio Alfieri, said that the pope would have to stay at the hospital for five to seven more days. The Holy See said that all audiences with Francis were canceled until June 18.

Related Topics

June All From

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

1 minute ago
 Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailou ..

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailout funds, Moody's warns

6 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

16 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

20 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

27 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.