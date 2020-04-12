Pope Francis to Give Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi Blessing in Vatican

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, will deliver on Sunday his traditional Easter message and Urbi et Orbi blessing to the entire world, with the ceremonies held without the physical presence of the faithful due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The pope will deliver the Urbi et Orbi address during the Easter Sunday Mass, which will start at noontime (11:00 GMT) at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican. The entire celebration will take place inside.

The ceremonies will be streamed live from St Peter's on the Vatican Media YouTube channel, radio and tv.