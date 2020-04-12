UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pope Francis To Give Easter Sunday Urbi Et Orbi Blessing In Vatican

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Pope Francis to Give Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi Blessing in Vatican

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, will deliver on Sunday his traditional Easter message and Urbi et Orbi blessing to the entire world, with the ceremonies held without the physical presence of the faithful due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The pope will deliver the Urbi et Orbi address during the Easter Sunday Mass, which will start at noontime (11:00 GMT) at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican. The entire celebration will take place inside.

The ceremonies will be streamed live from St Peter's on the Vatican Media YouTube channel, radio and tv.

Related Topics

World Sunday YouTube Church Media TV From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

10 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

10 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

10 hours ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.