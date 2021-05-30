Pope Francis to Meet With Leaders of Lebanese Christian Communities in Vatican on July 1

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Pope Francis on Sunday announced that he will hold a meeting with leaders of the Christian communities of Lebanon in the Vatican on July 1 to pray for peace in the middle Eastern state.

"On July 1, I will meet in the Vatican with the main representatives of the Christian communities that exist in Lebanon, as part of a day of reflection on the disturbing situation in the country and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability," the Pope said during the traditional Sunday address to the faithful from the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

Pope Francis also called on the faithful to accompany the preparations for this event with prayer, asking for a more peaceful future for this "beloved country".

The pontiff has repeatedly called on the international community to provide effective assistance to Lebanon. In August 2020, he allocated a donation of 250,000 Euros (almost $305,000) to the Church of Lebanon.

In addition, at the Pope's initiative, on September 4, the "universal day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon" was held globally.